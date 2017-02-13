BRIEF-Iridium announces target date for second launch of Iridium next
* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next
Feb 13 Identiv Inc -
* Identiv announces $20 million refinancing and preliminary results for Q4 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $14.4 million to $14.8 million
* Has entered into $10 million term loan agreement with Western Technology Investment and up to $10 million asset-backed line-of-credit agreement
* Proceeds of refinancing have been used to retire existing debt
* Identiv Inc sees Q4 adjusted ebitda in excess of $0.7m
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - appointment of Brent Eshleman as new president & chief executive officer
* PREIT - At Magnolia mall in Florence, SC, Burlington will open in 4(th) quarter of 2017, following Sears' february 2017 closure