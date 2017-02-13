Feb 13 Identiv Inc -

* Identiv announces $20 million refinancing and preliminary results for Q4 2016

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $14.4 million to $14.8 million

* Has entered into $10 million term loan agreement with Western Technology Investment and up to $10 million asset-backed line-of-credit agreement

* Proceeds of refinancing have been used to retire existing debt

* Identiv Inc sees Q4 adjusted ebitda in excess of $0.7m