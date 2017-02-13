BRIEF-Sodastream Q4 diluted earnings per share $0.71
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.71
Feb 13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific receives early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for acquisition of Finesse Solutions Inc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Thermo Fisher expects to complete acquisition of Finesse Solutions in coming days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - appointment of Brent Eshleman as new president & chief executive officer