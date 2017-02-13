Feb 13 Terex Corp :

* Terex names John D. Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer

* Sheehan will assume his duties as Chief Financial Officer of Terex on February 27, 2017

* Sheehan most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mylan, Inc

* Bradley will then continue with company until mid-March to assist with transition after which time he will be leaving company

* Kevin Bradley will remain in his current role until Sheehan assumes duties of Chief Financial Officer

* Kevin Bradley to resign as Chief Financial Officer