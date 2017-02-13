BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
Feb 13 Samson Resources:
* Samson Resources confirms global settlement joint plan of reorganization and moves toward emergence from Chapter 11
* Settlement plan was approved by voting creditors, including 100 percent of first lien, second lien lenders,holders of over 99 percent of unsecured claims Source text for Eikon:
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock
Feb 15 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.