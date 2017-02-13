Feb 13 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Gulfport Energy Corporation reports fourth quarter and
year-end 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $1.86
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Gulfport Energy Corp says budgeted 2017 total capital
expenditures are $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* Gulfport Energy Corp says forecasted 2017 full year net
production is estimated to average 1,045 MMCFE to 1,100 MMCFE
per day
* Gulfport Energy Corp says Gulfport's net daily production
for Q4 of 2016 averaged approximately 787.0 MMCFE per day
* Gulfport Energy Corp says estimates that its 2017 realized
NGL price will be approximately 35% of WTI
* Expected per unit operating cost for 2017 is estimated to
be $0.81 to $0.94
* Gulfport Energy Corp says estimates that its 2017 realized
oil price will be in range of $4.50 to $5.50 per barrel below
WTI
* Gulfport says has decreased its total expected well costs
for 2017 by approximately $750,000 per well
