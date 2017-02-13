Anthem sues Cigna to block deal termination
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to enjoin Cigna Corp from terminating its $54 billion deal.
Feb 14 PDF Solutions :
* PDF Solutions reports fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $28.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
