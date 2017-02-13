Nigeria inflation rises to 18.72 pct y/y in Jan - stats office
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent from 18.55 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Feb 13 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc
* Aviragen Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2b SPIRITUS trial of Vapendavir
* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - SPIRITUS trial did not meet its primary endpoint
* Aviragen - Vapendavir did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in asthma control questionnaire-6 (ACQ-6) at day 14, primary endpoint
* Aviragen - secondary endpoints did not show significant differences between treatment groups and placebo
* Aviragen - Vapendavir was shown to be generally well tolerated and safety profile was consistent with previous clinical studies
* Aviragen - Vapendavir did not show a significant reduction in asthma control questionnaire-6 for either 264 mg or 528 mg cohorts compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a 39.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and a stabilizing Brazil economy.