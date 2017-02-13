BRIEF-ZH International enters deals to acquire two senior housing communities in the United States
* Ashr, an indirect 99.82%-owned subsidiary of company, and CBC Oxford Mckinney entered into Oxford Mckinney acquisition agreement
Feb 13 Cutera Inc
* Cutera reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 record revenue and financial results
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $26 million to $27 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $140 million
* Cutera says to repurchase shares to a level that maintains fully diluted share count at approximately 14.0 million for full-year of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain has contacted the president of General Motors to express concerns after the American firm opened talks to sell its European operations, including the Vauxhall plants in England, to France's PSA Group .
LONDON, Feb 15 The dollar ground out an 11th straight daily rise on Wednesday, as investors' focus moved to inflation data in the United States for more support for the idea of a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates next month.