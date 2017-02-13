BRIEF-Sun Communities Inc announces distribution increase
* Reg-Sun communities, inc. (SUI) announces distribution increase
Feb 13 Brookdale Senior Living Inc
* Brookdale announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $1.21 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion
* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reg-Sun communities, inc. (SUI) announces distribution increase
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.97; Q4 core earnings per share $1.20; Q4 revenue $19.52 billion, up 5 percent
* Ardelyx announces successful phase 3 trial of Tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease