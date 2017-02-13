BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 Invitae Corp
* Invitae reports revenue of $9.2 million in fourth quarter 2016 and projects strong volume and revenue growth in 2017
* Q4 loss per share $0.69
* Q4 revenue $9.2 million
* Expects to grow revenue to $55-65 million for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.