Anthem sues Cigna to block deal termination
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to enjoin Cigna Corp from terminating its $54 billion deal.
Feb 13 Corium International Inc
* Corium reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.46
* Q1 revenue $7.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $8.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
