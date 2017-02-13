Feb 13 Service Corporation International
* Service corporation international announces fourth quarter
2016 financial results and outlook for 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.29 to $1.43
from continuing operations excluding items
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.32
I/B/E/S
* Service corporation international-2017 eps from continuing
operations outlook excluding items expected to be in line with
long-term growth framework of 8%-12%
* Service corporation international - qtrly revenue $809.1
million versus $769.3 million
* Q4 revenue view $795.2 million
