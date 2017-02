Feb 13 Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group reports 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 operating earnings per share $1.13

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says book value per common share was $55.19 at December 31, 2016, a 3.5 pct increase from $53.30 per share at September 30, 2016

* Says annualized return on average common equity of 8.7 pct for 2016 Q4, compared to 9.9 pct for 2015 Q4

* Net investment income for 2016 Q4 was $0.56 per share, or $70.0 million, compared to $0.53 per share, or $67.0 million in Q4 2015

* Qtrly net premiums earned $968.9 million versus $943.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: