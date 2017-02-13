BRIEF-JAKKS, Warner Bros consumer products signs multi-year global licensing deal
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
Feb 13 Gigpeak Inc
* IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Deal for approximately $250 million in cash
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
* IDT will commence a tender offer to acquire all of issued and outstanding common stock of Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Acquisition is structured as an all-cash tender offer for all outstanding issued common stock of Gigpeak followed by a merger
* Gigpeak is expected to be delisted from NYSE market and integrated into IDT thereafter
* Says deal immediately accretive to earnings in first full quarter
Boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.