Feb 13 Gigpeak Inc

* Gigpeak reports record financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 and enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired in an all cash transaction by integrated device technology, inc.

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $16.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Company will not be providing a financial outlook due to announced definitive agreement with integrated device technology, inc