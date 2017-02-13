BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble energy announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.59 including items
* Noble energy inc - reduced outstanding debt by $850 million and exited q4 of 2016 with $5.2 billion in liquidity
* Noble energy inc - quarterly sales volumes of 410 mboe/d, at top end of guidance range
* Noble energy inc - company exited 2016 with two operated rigs and 41 wells drilled but uncompleted
* Noble energy inc - total company sales volumes for q4 of 2016 were 410 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d)
* Noble energy inc qtrly total revenues $1.01 billion versus $860 million
* Q4 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.