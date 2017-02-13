BRIEF-Paramount Resources Ltd says 2017 sales volumes projected to average approx. 20,000 boe/d
* Paramount resources ltd. Provides operational update and preliminary 2017 outlook
Feb 13 OneMain Holdings Inc
* OneMain holdings Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* OneMain Holdings Inc says consumer and insurance adjusted pretax earnings were $175 million and adjusted net income was $108 million for Q4 of 2016
* OneMain Holdings Inc says consumer and insurance adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.80 for Q4 of 2016, compared to $0.66 for prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces updates to Weedwiser.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.