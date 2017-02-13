Feb 13 OneMain Holdings Inc

* OneMain holdings Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* OneMain Holdings Inc says consumer and insurance adjusted pretax earnings were $175 million and adjusted net income was $108 million for Q4 of 2016

* OneMain Holdings Inc says consumer and insurance adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.80 for Q4 of 2016, compared to $0.66 for prior year quarter