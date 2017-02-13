Feb 13 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd

* Multi Packaging Solutions announces second quarter results

* Q2 sales $386.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $398.9 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly negative foreign exchange impact of $20.9 million

* "we continued to face headwinds in our fiscal 2nd quarter"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $398.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S