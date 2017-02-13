Feb 13 Tier REIT Inc

* Tier REIT announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 FFO per share $0.40 excluding items

* Tier REIT Inc sees 2017 ffo per diluted common share $1.51 - $1.61

* Tier REIT Inc sees 2017 projected ffo, excluding certain items, per diluted common share $1.38 - $1.48

* Tier REIT Inc sees 2017 same store cash NOI growth 2.0% - 3.0%

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

