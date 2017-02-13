Feb 13 PGT Innovations Inc :
* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured
term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction
* PGT Innovations Inc - estimates that repricing will reduce
cash debt service costs by more than $2.6 million over next year
* PGT Innovations Inc - has secured commitments for
repricing of its existing $264 million senior secured tranche B
term loan facility due 2022
* PGT Innovations - amendment of term loan credit agreement,
for new $264 million senior secured tranche B loan facility due
at libor plus 475 basis points
* PGT Innovations Inc - estimates that the repricing will
reduce cash debt service costs by more than $2.6 million over
next year
* PGT Innovations Inc - estimates that the repricing will
reduce cash debt service costs by approximately $13 million over
term of facility.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: