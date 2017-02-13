Feb 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for January 2017

* G&W's traffic in January 2017 was 278,268 carloads, an increase of 59,837 carloads, or 27.4 pct, compared with January 2016

* G&W's same-railroad traffic in January 2017 was 240,801 carloads, an increase of 22,370 carloads, or 10.2 pct, compared with January 2016

* For North American operations traffic in January 2017 was 138,551 carloads, an increase of 11.4 pct compared with January 2016