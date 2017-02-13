BRIEF-US Foods Holding posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.34
* US Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings
Feb 13 Electrovaya Inc
* Electrovaya reports financial results for Q1 2017
* Electrovaya Inc - Inventory is $17.9 million as at December 31, 2016 as compared to $9.8 million for December 31, 2015
* Q1 2017 revenue is $1.1 million for quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to Q1 2016 revenue of $8.2 million
* Electrovaya Inc - Net loss for Q1 2017 is $2.4 million compared to net profit for Q1 2016 of $3.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 PepsiCo Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company benefited from its cost-cutting programs and higher demand for its healthier beverages and snacks in North America.
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.