BRIEF-Sierra Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Sierra metals reports q4-2016 financial results at its sociedad minera corona subsidiary in peru
Feb 13 Heartland Financial Usa Inc
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - deal for $203 million
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - deal for $207.98 per Citywide common share
* Heartland Financial USA Inc says resulting institution will operate under Citywide Banks brand name
* Heartland Financial USA Inc says Heartland expects transaction to be accretive to its earnings per share within first full year of combined operations
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - additionally, citywide's preferred stock of approximately $5 million will be redeemed for cash before closing
* Heartland Financial USA - with closing of deal, Citywide Banks will merge with Heartland's colorado-based subsidiary, Centennial Bank And Trust
* Heartland Financial - Citywide shareholders will receive 3.300 shares of heartland common stock, $57.00 in cash for each share of Citywide common stock
* Heartland Financial USA Inc - definitive merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Heartland Financial - deal expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange with respect to stock consideration received by common shareholders of Citywide
* Heartland Financial USA - Marty Schmitz, chairman of Citywide banks will continue as board member of combined entity and will join Heartland's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing long-term safety study
Feb 15 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Wednesday as oil prices slipped following a report showing U.S. oil inventory increased.