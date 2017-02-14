PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 14 Alj Regional Holdings Inc
* Alj regional holdings, inc. Announces earnings for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $77.6 million versus $64.8 million
* Estimates its revenue for three months ending march 31, 2017 to be in range of $23.8 million to $26.3 million
* Contract backlog expected to be realized within next twelve months as of december 31, 2016 was $59.3 million as compared to $18.5 million as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct