Feb 14 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd
* Nova reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $50.2 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $50 million to $54 million
* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.39
* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.45
* Gross margin for q4 of 2016 was 56%, compared sequentially with gross margin of 22% in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct