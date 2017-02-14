BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury
Feb 14 State Auto Financial Corp
* State Auto Financial Reports fourth quarter and year 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net written premium for q4 of 2016 increased 1.4% compared to same period in 2015
* State Auto Financial Corp - book value was $21.31 per share as of dec. 31, 2016, decrease of $0.51 per share from stfc's book value on sept. 30, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income $20.6 million versus. $17.8 million
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.