BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Acorda Therapeutics Inc
* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for fourth quarter and year end 2016
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - Ampyra 2017 net sales guidance of $535-$545 million
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Sees fy 2017 sales $535 million to $545 million
* Q4 revenue $132.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - research and development expenses for full year 2017 are expected to be $185-$195 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.