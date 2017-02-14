BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Sequans Communications Sa
* Sequans Communications announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $11.5 million to $13.5 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Qtrly non-ifrs diluted loss per share $0.06
* Q4 revenue rose 28.4 percent to $14 million
* Sequans Communications SA - non-ifrs net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.09 for q1 of 2017
* Sequans Communications SA sees q1 non-ifrs gross margin above 40%
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $13.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.