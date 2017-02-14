Feb 14 Generac Holdings Inc

* Generac reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q4 sales $417.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $415.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales increased 16.7 percent to $417.4 million during Q4

* Generac Holdings Inc - Net income margins, before deducting for non-controlling interests, are expected to be between 7.5 to 8.0 percent for full-year 2017

* Generac Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA margins, also before deducting for non-controlling interests, expected to be between 19 percent to 19.5 percent for year 2017

* Generac Holdings - 2017 operating and free cash flow generation is expected to be strong, with conversion of adjusted net income expected to be over 90 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 5 to 7 percent

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entering 2017, our market position for residential products remains strong

* Generac Holdings Inc - Total organic sales on a constant currency basis are anticipated to increase between 1 to 3 percent for 2017

* "We are cautiously optimistic in returning to organic growth during 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: