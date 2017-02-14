UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Generac Holdings Inc
* Generac reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.64
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Q4 sales $417.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $415.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net sales increased 16.7 percent to $417.4 million during Q4
* Generac Holdings Inc - Net income margins, before deducting for non-controlling interests, are expected to be between 7.5 to 8.0 percent for full-year 2017
* Generac Holdings - Adjusted EBITDA margins, also before deducting for non-controlling interests, expected to be between 19 percent to 19.5 percent for year 2017
* Generac Holdings - 2017 operating and free cash flow generation is expected to be strong, with conversion of adjusted net income expected to be over 90 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 5 to 7 percent
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entering 2017, our market position for residential products remains strong
* Generac Holdings Inc - Total organic sales on a constant currency basis are anticipated to increase between 1 to 3 percent for 2017
* "We are cautiously optimistic in returning to organic growth during 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.