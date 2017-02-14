BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 RetailMeNot Inc
* RetailMeNot, Inc. announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $96.9 million
* RetailMeNot Inc - Expect Q1 total net revenues with respect to core segmentto be in range of $49.0 to $53.0 million
* RetailMeNot Inc - With respect to core segment, expect Q1 segment operating income to be in range of $8.5 to $12.5 million
* RetailMeNot Inc - Sees 2017 total net revenues with respect to core segment to be in range of $223.5 to $238.5 million, reflecting a decline of 2 percent at mid-point
* RetailMeNot Inc says with respect to core segment, expect total net revenues to be in range of $223.5 to $238.5 million for FY
* RetailMeNot Inc - On a consolidated basis, expect net revenues to be in range of $296.0 to $326.0 million in FY 2017
* RetailMeNot Inc - Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $50.5 to $60.5 million
* Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $7.5 to $11.5 million, or adjusted EBITDA margins of 14 percent at midpoint
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $64.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $295.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RetailMeNot Inc - On consolidated basis, expect Q1 net revenues to be in range of $62.5 to $71.5 million, see Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $7.5 to $11.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.