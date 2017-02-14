BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
Feb 14 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
* Charles River Laboratories announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results from continuing operations and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.93
* Q4 revenue $466.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $441.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - Sees FY revenue growth from continuing operations between 7.5% - 9.0%
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - Sees FY GAAP EPS estimate from continuing operations between $4.33-$4.43
* Sees 2017 revenue growth, organic 7.0% - 8.5%
* Charles River Laboratories International Inc - sees FY non-GAAP EPS estimate from continuing operations between $5.00 - $5.10
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.05, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
