BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
Feb 14 Canopy Growth Corp
* Canopy Growth Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.02
* Q3 revenue rose 180 percent to c$9.8 million
* Canopy Growth Corp - inventory at december 31, 2016 valued at $50.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.03, revenue view c$10.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.