* Yellow pages limited reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Yellow pages ltd - during q4, yellow pages recorded an impairment loss of $600 million on certain of its intangible assets

* Yellow pages ltd - revenues declined 2.8% for q4 of 2016 to $202.7 million, as compared to $208.5 million for same period last year

* Yellow pages ltd - "anticipates additional pressure on adjusted ebitda in 2017"

* Yellow pages ltd - customer renewal rate was of 82% for year ended december 31, 2016, as compared to renewal rate of 85% during same period last year

* Yellow pages ltd - "expects stabilization in adjusted ebitda in short to mid-term, post-2017"

* Yellow pages ltd qtrly basic loss per share $16.35

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.26 excluding items