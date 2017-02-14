Feb 14 Yellow Pages Ltd
* Yellow pages limited reports fourth quarter 2016 financial
results
* Yellow pages ltd - during q4, yellow pages recorded an
impairment loss of $600 million on certain of its intangible
assets
* Yellow pages ltd - revenues declined 2.8% for q4 of 2016
to $202.7 million, as compared to $208.5 million for same period
last year
* Yellow pages ltd - "anticipates additional pressure on
adjusted ebitda in 2017"
* Yellow pages ltd - customer renewal rate was of 82% for
year ended december 31, 2016, as compared to renewal rate of 85%
during same period last year
* Yellow pages ltd - "expects stabilization in adjusted
ebitda in short to mid-term, post-2017"
* Yellow pages ltd qtrly basic loss per share $16.35
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.26 excluding items
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: