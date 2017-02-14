BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
Feb 14 Callidus Capital Corp
* Callidus provides update on privatization process
* Expect to continue dialogue with a smaller number of interested parties in next stage of process
* Callidus capital corp - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Is acting as financial advisor and is leading process for company
* Callidus capital - 17 parties were approved to enter into non-disclosure agreements and participated in initial stage of process
* Callidus capital corp - process remains on schedule to be completed by end of q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.