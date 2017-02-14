BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Capella Education Co :
* Capella Education company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $111.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $110.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 5 to 6 percent
* Capella education co - company announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.41 per outstanding share of common stock during q4 of 2016
* Capella Education Co - consolidated operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 14.5 to 15.5 percent of total revenue for q1 of 2017
* Capella education co - Capella university new enrollment is expected to be up in low-single digit percentage range year-over-year for Q1
* Capella Education Co - Capella university total enrollment is expected to be up about 1 percent year-over-year for q1
* Capella education co - for fiscal year ending dec. 31, 2017 operating margins are expected to be similar to fiscal 2016
* Capella Education Co qtrly Capella university total active enrollment increased 2.5 percent to 37,882 learners, new enrollment decreased by 1.1 percent versus q4 2015
* Q1 revenue view $111.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $448.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.