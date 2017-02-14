Banks fight for $40 mln fee pot in advising on Vodafone India merger
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
Feb 14 DCP Midstream Lp :
* DCP Midstream, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dcp midstream lp - partnership updated its 2017 forecasted adjusted ebitda target range to between $940 to $1,110 million
* Qtrly total operating revenues $398 million versus $435 million
* Q4 revenue view $396.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.