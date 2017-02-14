BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury
Feb 14 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc
* QuintilesIMS reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, issues first-quarter and full-year 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.09
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.74
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $1.953 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees FY revenue at constant currency between $8,125 million - $8,225 million
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted EPS$4.40 - $4.55
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees Q1 revenue between $1,890 million - $1,925 million
* Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc - sees Q1 adjusted diluted eps$0.93 - $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $8.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.