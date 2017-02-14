BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* For quarter ended december 31, 2016, total operating expenses were approximately $7.0 million
* Plan to continue study for currently enrolled patients to evaluate efficacy of squalamine combination therapy
* Ohr Pharmaceutical - has paused enrollment in first phase 3 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate squalamine lactate ophthalmic solution, 0.2%
* "enrollment pause is not related to any safety issue" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.