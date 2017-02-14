BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir Systems announces ceo transition plan
* Says CEO and President Andrew C. Teich to retire
* Flir Systems Inc says board will conduct a comprehensive search for a new CEO
* Flir Systems Inc - Teich will continue to serve in his current roles until a successor is appointed
* Flir Systems Inc says Flir has retained Korn Ferry International, a leading executive search firm, to assist in new CEO search process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.