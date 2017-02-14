Feb 14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
* Martin Marietta reports record fourth-quarter and
full-year results; sees strong momentum carrying into 2017 and
beyond
* Q4 sales $889 million versus I/B/E/S view $896.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share $1.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $ 350-400 million
* Sees 2017 consolidated net sales of $3.75 billion to
$3.95 billion
* Sees 2017 consolidated gross profit of $ 1.0 billion to $
1.1 billion
* Sees 2017 outlook reflects durable economic recovery with
increasing demand and solid pricing
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.09, revenue view $4.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
