BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury
Feb 14 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir systems announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 revenue $474.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $452.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.81 to $1.91
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion
* Flir Systems Inc says quarterly dividend increased 25% to $0.15 per share
* Flir Systems Inc says approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes repurchase of up to 15 million shares over next two years
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flir Systems Inc says "We are disappointed with this quarter's results from a margin perspective"
Flir Systems Inc says "We are disappointed with this quarter's results from a margin perspective"

Flir Systems Inc says Flir's backlog of firm orders for delivery within next twelve months was approximately $592 million as of December 31, 2016
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.