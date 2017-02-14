BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 14 Mainstreet Equity Corp
* Reports q1 2017 results
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.70
* Q1 revenue c$25.8 million
* "Despite encouraging financial highlights, mainstreet continued to face challenges in Q1 2017 due to broader economic forces"
* Net operating income from operations was down 6% ytd
* Funds from operations was down 20% ytd
* Continues to pursue series of strategic plans that were crafted over year ago in response to macro economic challenges in some of core markets
* "Increase in rent concessions, tenant turnover and bad debts also created additional cost pressures in q1 2017"
* Penalty of $2.2 million paid in Q1, Q2 of 2017, would have adverse effect on co's financial performance in respective periods
* With immigration to rise, believe stricter requirements on CMHC-insured mortgages implemented by government in 2016 are favourable to rental market
* Sees relaxation of canadian immigration policies to attract foreign workers, students, immigrants, refugees to some core regions
* Saw same-asset revenues, vacancy rate and funds from operations excluding utility cost increase in Q1 2017 compared with Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
