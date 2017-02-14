UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Aircastle Ltd
* Total revenues were $204.7 million for q4 of 2016
* Aircastle announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share $0.86
* Q4 revenue $204.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total lease rental revenues were $191.7 million for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.