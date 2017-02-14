BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury
Feb 14 IPG Photonics Corp -
* IPG Photonics reports 25% revenue growth for fourth quarter 2016
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $245 million to $260 million
* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25
* Q4 earnings per share $1.39
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 10 to 14 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $280.1 million versus $223.6 million
* Ipg photonics corp - annual guidance reflects foreign currency headwinds that company estimates will reduce growth by about three percentage points
* Q4 revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $242.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IPG Photonics expects local currency sales to show stronger growth in 2017 as compared to 2016
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.