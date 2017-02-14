BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc -
* Q4 net sales $ 1,578 million versus $1,546 million a year ago
* Sees fy organic volume growth of approximately 1 pct
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 core earnings per share $1.04
* Q4 earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees expects capital spending to be approximately 3 percent of net sales for 2017
* Sees net sales growth of about 4.5 pct for 2017
* Repurchases of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million for 2017
* Foreign currency translation and transaction are expected to reduce core eps by $0.11 in 2017
* Company expects "strong" free cash flow, capable of funding both 9.4 pct dividend increase and repurchases of common stock
* Recent events affecting mexico have created uncertain economic and consumer environment leading co to reduce 2017 core EPS expectation
* Non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments related to BAI deal expected make acquisition $0.10 dilutive to core EPS for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.