BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Tower International Inc
* Tower International reports fourth quarter results better than outlook and outlines anticipated above-industry growth through 2019
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 revenue $462.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $465.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tower International Inc - Company's outlook for Q1 2017 includes revenue of $480 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Tower International Inc sees FY 2017 revenue growth of 1 percent to $1.925 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.