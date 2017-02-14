Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 14 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for January 2017
* Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) for January were 201,464, an eight percent increase from December
* Net new brokerage assets were $0.8 billion in month
* Added 42,055 gross new brokerage accounts in January
* Added 42,055 gross new brokerage accounts in January
* Jan customer margin balances increased $0.1 billion, ending month at $7.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged in the Chinese territory last year.