Feb 14 CAE Inc

* CAE reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue c$682.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$666.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.26 excluding items

* CAE inc - CAE continues to expect revenue and operating income growth in all segments in fiscal year 2017

* CAE Inc - expects level of total capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 to remain relatively stable with prior year ($117.8 million)

* CAE Inc - company continues to expect modest growth in defence and now anticipates lower than expected growth in healthcare this year

* CAE Inc - $7.4 billion backlog at quarter-end

* CAE Inc- Q3 net income before specific items $0.26 per share