BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 CAE Inc
* CAE reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue c$682.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$666.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.26 excluding items
* CAE inc - CAE continues to expect revenue and operating income growth in all segments in fiscal year 2017
* CAE Inc - expects level of total capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 to remain relatively stable with prior year ($117.8 million)
* CAE Inc - company continues to expect modest growth in defence and now anticipates lower than expected growth in healthcare this year
* CAE Inc - $7.4 billion backlog at quarter-end
* CAE Inc- Q3 net income before specific items $0.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.