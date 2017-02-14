Feb 14 Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana Containerships Inc announces time charter contract for M/V Rotterdam with CMA CGM

* Diana containerships Inc - charter is expected to commence on March 7, 2017.

* Diana Containerships Inc says gross charter rate is $6,890 per day

* Diana Containerships Inc says employment is anticipated to generate about $1.65 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter