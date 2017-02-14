MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 15
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 14 Bioanalytical Systems Inc
* BASI reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue rose 26 percent to $6.174 million
* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington Bank in full
* Bioanalytical Systems - continues to explore initiatives to address credit issues, including but not limited to, potential disposition of certain assets
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - company continues to explore initiatives such as possible sale and leaseback of building in West Lafayette, Indiana
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - management has been, and continues to be actively engaged in more effectively controlling operating costs
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board of directors continues to weigh options for replacing chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
